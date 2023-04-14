NPR’s Mary Louise Kelly describes how she balances her career and family in new book

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Amna Nawaz
Cybele Mayes-Osterman
Many parents wrestle with balancing the competing demands of their personal and professional lives. It’s a struggle NPR co-host Mary Louise Kelly recently discussed with Amna Nawaz, and it’s also the focus of Mary Louise’s deeply personal book, "It. Goes. So. Fast: The Year of No Do-Overs."
Amna Nawaz serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour.
