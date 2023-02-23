News Wrap: Nearly 75 million Americans under winter weather alerts

By —

PBS NewsHour

Audio

In our news wrap Thursday, an unprecedented winter storm has put some 75 million Americans under winter weather alerts, the United Nations General Assembly passed a nonbinding resolution calling for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, fresh violence erupted along the Israel-Gaza border and Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a rape and sexual assault case in Los Angeles.

Listen to this Segment

By —

PBS NewsHour

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch