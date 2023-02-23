News Wrap: Nearly 75 million Americans under winter weather alerts

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
In our news wrap Thursday, an unprecedented winter storm has put some 75 million Americans under winter weather alerts, the United Nations General Assembly passed a nonbinding resolution calling for Russia to withdraw from Ukraine, fresh violence erupted along the Israel-Gaza border and Harvey Weinstein was sentenced to 16 years in prison for a rape and sexual assault case in Los Angeles.
