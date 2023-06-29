News Wrap: Former deputy acquitted on charges for failing to act during Parkland shooting

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.
Leave your feedback
In our news wrap Thursday, a former sheriff's deputy was found not guilty of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to stop the Parkland school shooter in 2018, the Pentagon says a Chinese spy balloon did not collect any intelligence when it flew over the U.S. earlier this year and France is bracing for a third night of protests following a fatal police shooting of a teenager in Paris.
Support Provided By:
Learn more
Support PBS NewsHour:
Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.