News Wrap: Former deputy acquitted on charges for failing to act during Parkland shooting

In our news wrap Thursday, a former sheriff's deputy was found not guilty of felony child neglect and other charges for failing to stop the Parkland school shooter in 2018, the Pentagon says a Chinese spy balloon did not collect any intelligence when it flew over the U.S. earlier this year and France is bracing for a third night of protests following a fatal police shooting of a teenager in Paris.

