News Wrap: Trump appears to downplay chance of U.S. strike on Iran

Judy Woodruff:

President Trump faces fresh allegations tonight about his dealings with a foreign leader, amid his denials of wrongdoing. He dismissed an intelligence whistle-blower's complaint today as — quote — "just another political hack job."

But The Wall Street Journal and others reported that he pressed Ukraine's leader to investigate a son of former Vice President Biden over business dealings in Ukraine. We will take a close look after the news summary.

The president appeared today to play down chances of a military strike on Iran. U.S. and Saudi officials have pointed to Iran as the culprit in last weekend's attacks on oil facilities in Saudi Arabia, but Tehran denies it.

In the Oval Office today, the president said he doesn't want the tensions to boil into war. Instead, he counseled restraint.