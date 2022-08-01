NFL’s Deshaun Watson faces suspension after sexual assault claims

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Two major stories have emerged in the world of sports. Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson was recommended to receive a six-game suspension without pay after accusation of sexual misconduct by more than two dozens of women. Plus, we look at the life and legacy of basketball giant Bill Russell. Howard Bryant, a columnist for ESPN and author of 10 books, joins Jeffrey Brown to discuss.
