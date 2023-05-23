Organization mentors Black teachers to counteract dropout rate among Black students

In our series Rethinking College, we've put a particular emphasis on showing why it's crucial to build and diversify the teaching pipeline throughout a student's academic life and the impact it can have. Geoff Bennett reports on why developing and recruiting more Black teachers is especially important for Black students to make sure they go on and get their degrees.

