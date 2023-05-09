Community colleges pay student expenses beyond tuition hoping to boost graduation rates

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Hari Sreenivasan
Hari Sreenivasan
Sam Weber
Sam Weber
Community colleges can be a catapult to economic mobility, dramatically increasing earnings and almost all are open admission. But most students that start degrees do not finish on time, and many don’t finish at all. Hari Sreenivasan reports on a program spreading nationally to increase community college graduation rates. It’s part of our series, Rethinking College.
Hari Sreenivasan joined the PBS NewsHour in 2009. He is the Anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend and a Senior Correspondent for the nightly program.
Sam Weber has covered everything from living on minimum wage to consumer finance as a shooter/producer for PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior joining NH Weekend, he previously worked for Need to Know on PBS and in public radio. He’s an avid cyclist and Chicago Bulls fan.
