Community colleges pay student expenses beyond tuition hoping to boost graduation rates

Hari Sreenivasan
Sam Weber
Community colleges can be a catapult to economic mobility, dramatically increasing earnings and almost all are open admission. But most students that start degrees do not finish on time, and many don’t finish at all. Hari Sreenivasan reports on a program spreading nationally to increase community college graduation rates. It’s part of our series, Rethinking College.

Hari Sreenivasan
Sam Weber
