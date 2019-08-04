The ‘gamification’ of domestic terrorism online

Charlie Warzel:

So you know when I go into some of these communities and look at them, oftentimes it's just a in a mass of information it's sort of coasted randomly. There's no real organization to it. It's all anonymous. You have no idea really who is posting what sometimes people are are posting and then commenting to themselves as somebody else.

So it's very difficult to get any sense of what these communities are but really in the past two years there's just been a dialing up of the rhetoric. This is sort of alongside what we're seeing in the country with the immigration debate but we're seeing with Donald Trump's racist comments. What we're seeing with just the sort of intensifying and toxicity of American politics and these forums are getting more and more intense.

The real moment that sort of seemed to change things in these forums was the Christchurch shooting back in March. And after that these communities really sort of focused on on terrorism, on planning these sorts of things. I went to to 8chan on a random day in May this year and the first thing that I saw at the top was a detailed post from an anonymous user about the best ways to stage a mass shooting. The ways to go for you know the the maximum amount of kills, the maximum amount of kills of people of a specific ideology. It was a a post that was essentially a handbook or for terrorism.

And that is something that is a departure from just say a year and a half two years ago. There were lots of racist posts, there were threats, there were campaigns to go and harass people, women, people of color.

There was a lot of awful toxicity but there's been a shift now into this idea of actual violence in the community spaces and inciting that violence in a way that there's nothing else you can call it other than terrorism.