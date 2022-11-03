The impact Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders voter turnout could have on the midterms

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Turnout typically determines results in any given election year. If recent trends hold, Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders could sway this year’s midterms more than ever before. Laura Barrón-López spoke with Christine Chen of APIAVote and Karthick Ramakrishnan of the University of California, Riverside to look into what’s driving AAPI voters to the polls.
Laura Barrón-López is the White House Correspondent for the PBS NewsHour, where she covers the Biden administration for the nightly news broadcast. She is also a CNN political analyst.
