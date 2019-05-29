The ‘key points’ Robert Mueller made in his public appearance

Judy Woodruff:

Robert Mueller made clear that he wants the report to speak for itself.

We dive back into some of the key points now with John Carlin. He ran the Justice Department's National Security Division from 2013 to 2016. Before that, he served as chief of staff and senior counsel to then FBI Director Robert Mueller. And Carrie Johnson, she is the Justice Department correspondent for NPR.

And welcome back to the "NewsHour" to both of you.

I want to get your reaction, both.

First — and first to you, Carrie.

You have been following this investigation for the last few years. This is the first time we have heard publicly from the special counsel. What did you make of those nine minutes?