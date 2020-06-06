The May jobs report ‘misclassification error’ explained

Hari Sreenivasan:

New numbers from the Labor department yesterday surprised economists when the jobless rate dropped from 14.7 % in April to 13.3 % in May.

Stocks rose and President Trump called reporters to the Rose Garden to announce the unexpected good news even though tens of millions of Americans are still out of work.

But there was a note on the official report—pointing out a "misclassification error" — an error that makes last month's unemployment rate as much as three points higher.

The Wall Street Journal's Chief Economics Commentator Greg Ip explained what was wrong with the numbers.