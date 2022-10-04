University makes major push for diversity without considering race, gender in admissions

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Past Supreme Court rulings have allowed colleges to consider race in their admissions processes and about 40 percent do. But the justices will soon revisit the issue and could overturn years of precedent. John Yang visited a university making a big push to improve diversity without the consideration of race or sex in the admissions process. It's part of our series, "Rethinking College."
John Yang is a correspondent for the PBS NewsHour. He covered the first year of the Trump administration and is currently reporting on major national issues from Washington, DC, and across the country.
