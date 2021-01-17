Week in preview: impeachment, inauguration, potential protests loom

Jeff Greenfield:

The short answer to the question of can he be impeached is yes, and the theory is, if you didn't have that power, the most wrongdoing miscreant could evade any of the consequences by just resigning and keep benefits and not lose what he would lose or she would lose if that person were convicted.

The more serious reason is that if there were 17 Republicans who would vote to convict Trump this time, the Senate would then move to a different question, should this person be barred from holding any office for the rest of his or her life? And that would require a simple majority. And finally, there's the whole notion of accountability, given what happened on January 6th, where some people feel even if it has no real impact, the president has to be held accountable and impeachment is one way to do it.