Weeks after a derecho hit, Eastern Iowa is still struggling

Christopher Booker:

They're often compared to a hurricane, but the winds of a derecho, while just as furious, behave a bit differently.

Spanish for 'straight ahead', unlike a hurricane or a tornado, the winds of a derecho don't spin, rather, they push in one single direction and the storm marches along in a straight line.

They form when the wet air of a thunderstorm meets drier air — creating strong winds of 58 mph or more –called downbursts. And while not a regular summer occurrence, they can appear quickly, making it difficult to predict and prepare for.