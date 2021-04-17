What are my chances of hospitalization even after being fully vaccinated?

Caroline Chen:

Yeah, so this is the topic of the story that I just did, which is how are we learning from these extremely rare cases? And there are basically, I would say, two big concerns. One is that there might be a variant, a different strain of COVID that comes up that might be more resistant to the vaccine. So catching these breakthrough cases, if they're caused by a variant, would be sort of the leading indicator maybe that something like this has happened. That's why we have to keep an eye on them. The second concern is that there might be small populations of people who are more predisposed to not having a good immune system response to the vaccine. And there are already some studies that are starting to show that immunocompromised people, so people with, who have received organ transplants, for example, people on some blood cancer medications and also some people on some rheumatology drugs, autoimmune drugs, which all of these people are on drugs that tamp down their immune system. So it's actually not that surprising, unfortunately, that they might not mount a good antibody response to the vaccine. But it's important for us to understand who are these people so that they know that maybe the vaccine is not going to protect them and they have to continue to be careful.