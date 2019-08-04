‘When is enough going to be enough?’ asks Dayton mayor

Nan Whaley:

Well the investigation is under way, Hari. Thank you for having me on. You know as you mentioned Dayton police were able to stop the shooter in sight in less than a minute with 10 fatalities, one including the shooter. And so, really I just feel ourselves incredibly grateful for the heroic actions of the police department that we're able to do this and that they were at the right place at the right time considering we have a police presence in the Oregon District you know Dayton has had a tough summer frankly. You know we had these 14 tornadoes that went through our community at the end of May. And then to have this on top of it, both tragedies but one I think is completely preventable if we take some action.