Why Pelosi is trying to slow Democrats’ impeachment momentum

Lisa Desjardins:

This was the news at the beginning of the call. Speaker Pelosi and others announced that they are just about — the House Judiciary Committee is subpoenaing Don McGahn.

He is the man who was the White House counsel, appears a lot in the Mueller report, because he said to the special counsel that the president asked him to fire the special counsel. As we talked about last week, that is one of the most egregious sort of almost violations that Mueller found in the report.

Now House Democrats are subpoenaing Don McGahn to testify in about a month. Before that, Judy, they want 36 different categories of documents from Mr. McGahn, who we know kept notes, and we know the president has a problem with the fact that he kept notes.

As for the president, all day today, he's been saying this remains harassment. And Republicans are pushing back at this subpoena. They say that this is just Democratic overreach and that many of these documents will be privileged and will not be able to go to Congress.