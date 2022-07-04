Writer Baratunde Thurston discusses his new PBS series ‘America Outdoors’

Baratunde Thurston:

Oh, yeah.

This show, I think of as "America" — dramatic pause — "Outdoors."

And so I got to interact with Americans of all different kinds in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay as they pull up the crabs that they're raising, in the mountains of Idaho hiking with refugees, or the Appalachian Trail with a woman who set the record there, surfing in L.A. with more Black people than I have ever seen on surfboards at one time in my life, and with a lot of indigenous nations in their lands, and seeing how they interact with the land, which is something that we're all trying to relearn, even as we have discarded so much of their history and pretended they don't exist.

So this show is humbling, it's thrilling, it's a little dangerous, and a lot of fun. The show is a lot of fun. I'm really — I learned a ton.