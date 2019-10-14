37 injured, 108 flights canceled in Barcelona airport protests

Health authorities in northeastern Spain say 37 protesters have been injured during ongoing clashes with police at Barcelona’s airport.

Tempers flared in Spain’s Catalonia region after the country’s Supreme Court found 12 separatist leaders guilty of illegally promoting Catalan independence. Nine received prison sentences.

Regional police say they arrested two protesters – one at Josep Tarradellas Barcelona-El Prat Airport and another in the town of Mataro – for allegedly attacking officers.

Protesters threw empty fire extinguishers and other objects at the police. The police force confirmed its officers used foam bullets and batons to drive back enormous crowds at the airport.

Airport authorities say 108 flights have been canceled.