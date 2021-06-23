Mysteries of Mental Illness

Evil or Illness

Episode 1 | 54m | Video has closed captioning.

Treatment of mental illness over history has been trial and error and, today, doctors still search for answers. Follow the story of Cecilia McGough, who struggles with persistent hallucinations and delusions. Learn about Lorina Gutierrez's mysterious condition, referred to as 'Brain on Fire', and Virginia Fuchs, an Olympics-bound boxer living with OCD.

Aired: 06/22/21

Expires: 07/21/24

Rating: TV-14

