beyond baghdad
 A journey across Iraq � from the Kurdish north, through the Sunni Triangle, into the Shiite south � and a hard look at the prospects for democracy.
a long road (dispatches from postwar iraq)introduction
An interactive map of Iraq's ethnic, religious, and political landscape.

Producers Martin Smith and Marcela Gaviria tell the personal and at times harrowing story of their journey across Iraq.

iraqis and americans

Can the U.S. deliver on its promise of democracy? Can Iraq hold together? What challenges must Iraqis and Americans overcome?

interviews

U.S. commanders in Mosul, Kirkuk, and Tikrit; Kurdish, Sunni, and Shiite leaders; The New Yorker's Jon Lee Anderson; and more.

posted february 12, 2004

