the invasion of iraqFrom battlefield commanders on the ground to top decision makers in Washington, the behind-the-scenes story-- one year later --of the allied invasion that toppled Saddam Hussein.
U.S. generals and battlefield commanders, military analysts, journalists, and a commanding general of the Iraqi Republican Guard.

An account of the strategies, key battles, surprises, and turning points of Operation Iraqi Freedom, drawn from the documentary.

What lessons have been learned from the war? What questions remain? How successful were allied forces in avoiding civilian casualties?

"Behind Closed Doors" - The Pentagon's bitter debate with the Army over troop levels


posted february 26, 2004

