 Private Warriors | FRONTLINE | PBS
WATCHSCHEDULETOPICSABOUT FRONTLINESHOPTEACHER CENTER
Private Warriors
Over 120,000 private contractors are preparing the food, fueling the planes and protecting the pipelines and generals in Iraq. But what are the dangers in bringing in the private sector to prosecute the war?
introductionWatch the Full Program
join the discussion
inside iraq's 2nd largest force

A closer look at companies profiled in this FRONTLINE report. Plus, a Sept.'06 update on Blackwater contractors killed in Fallujah in '04.

frequently asked questions

Who are the contractors and what are their roles? What are the advantages and disadvantages of privatization? To whom are these companies accountable? More...

interviews

Private contractors from Halliburton/KBR and Erinys, current and former military officials and other experts talk about their experiences in Iraq, the industry's growth, and more...

Baghdad from a Bulletproof window

Producer Marcela Gaviria's vivid description of her April 2005 reporting trip to Baghdad, her third in two years.

 

readings & linkstapes & transcriptpress reaction
producer's chatcreditsprivacy policy

 

PBS
Park Foundation

Funding for FRONTLINE is provided by the Park Foundation and through the support of PBS viewers.

 

introduction + watch online + join the discussion + contractors + faqs
interviews + baghdad from a bulletproof window + producer's chat + readings & links
tapes & transcript + press reaction + credits + privacy policy
FRONTLINE home + WGBH + PBS

posted june 21, 2005

FRONTLINE is a registered trademark of wgbh educational foundation.
photo copyright ©2005 corbis
web site copyright 1995-2014 WGBH educational foundation

 

SUPPORT PROVIDED BY

RECENT STORIES

FRONTLINE on

ShopPBS