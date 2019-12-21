Chef Kwame Williams prepares zero-waste broccoli coleslaw

Do you ever throw away parts of various vegetables, because you’re sure they are no good? Well, think again.

During a recent visit to the James Beard House in New York City, chef Kwame Williams showed PBS NewsHour Weekend how to make a zero-waste broccoli coleslaw. Williams walked us through the steps of making his delicious dish and gave us tips for eliminating waste along the way.

Why care about food waste?

As we report in our “Future of Food” series, if food waste were a country, it would be the third-largest emitter of greenhouse gases behind China and the United States.

Americans waste up to 40 percent of the food they produce. When you dive deeper, it turns out consumers play a large role. Overall consumers and consumer-facing businesses like restaurants and cafeterias are responsible for over 80 percent of the food waste in this country. And an average household of four spends over $1,500 on food per year that ultimately ends up in the trash.

So as you’re cooking up a feast this holiday season, try these tips for saving food and money while you’re in the kitchen.

For more zero-waste ideas, you can also check out the James Beard Foundation cookbook, “Waste Not: How To Get The Most From Your Food.”

Recipe: Zero-Waste Broccoli Coleslaw by PBS NewsHour on Scribd