WATCH LIVE: OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before Senate Judiciary Committee

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is expected to testify in a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing Tuesday as lawmakers grow increasingly wary of the risks new artificial intelligence technology may pose.

The event is scheduled to start Tuesday at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

The popularity of OpenAI’s chatbot, ChatGPT, has sparked a surge of commercial investment in AI tools that can write convincingly human-like text and churn out new images, music and computer code.

But the ease with which generative AI can mimic humans has propelled governments around the world to consider how it could take away jobs, trick people and spread disinformation.

READ MORE: AI-generated disinformation poses threat of misleading voters in 2024 election

Some of the leading AI companies, including OpenAI, have been secretive about the data their systems have been trained upon. That’s made it harder to understand why a chatbot is producing biased or false answers to requests or to address concerns about whether it’s stealing from copyrighted works.

The White House recently brought in the heads of tech companies working on AI, including Microsoft, Google and OpenAI to discuss the risks, while the Federal Trade Commission has warned that it wouldn’t hesitate to crack down.

Christina Montgomery, chief privacy and trust officer at IBM, and Gary Marcus, professor emeritus of psychology and neural science at New York University, are also expected to testify.