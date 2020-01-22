WATCH LIVE: Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump | January 23

House Democrats will continue their arguments Thursday in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

The impeachment trial is expected to resume at 1p.m. ET on Thursday. Watch live in the video player.

The House managers, seven Democrats who are acting as “prosecutors” during the trial, began making their case for Trump’s removal from office on Wednesday.

Using documents, text messages and witness testimony gathered during the House impeachment inquiry, Democrats argued that Trump withheld U.S. military aid from Ukraine in an attempt to pressure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate the Bidens.

Under Senate rules, House managers are allowed 24 hours of arguments spread out over three days. Once the House managers conclude their presentations, Trump’s lawyers will be allotted the same amount of time for their defense.

The House of Representatives impeached Trump in December when it approved two articles of impeachment–abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. The Senate must now decide whether to convict or acquit Trump of those charges.

