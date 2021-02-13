WATCH: Neguse urges Senators to put country above politics

House impeachment managers wrapped up their closing arguments Saturday in the trial against former President Donald Trump.

Watch Neguse’s remarks in the player above.

In the penultimate presentation of the Democratic prosecutors, Rep. Joe Neguse told Senators, “There are moments that transcend party politics, and that require us to put country above our party because the consequences of not doing so are just too great.”

“Senators, this is one of those moments,” he said.

Neguse said he fears that if the former president is not punished, “the violence we saw that day may be just the beginning.”

“Senators this cannot be the beginning. It can’t be the new normal. It has to be the end,” he said.

While most Democrats were expected to vote to convict the former president, acquittal appeared likely with a two-thirds majority required for conviction and the chamber split 50-50 between the parties.

Read more of NewsHour’s coverage: