WATCH: Nunes’ full questioning of Kent and Taylor on first day of Trump impeachment hearings

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee says President Donald Trump “would have a perfectly good reason for wanting to find out what happened” if there were indications that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Rep. Devin Nunes questioned witnesses on Nov. 13 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Watch in the player above.

California Rep. Devin Nunes is questioning State Department witnesses in the first public hearing in the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

National security officials have told Congress they don’t believe Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

READ MORE: Trump’s conversation with the Ukranian president, annotated

Democrats opened the investigation after a whistleblower complaint revealed that Trump had requested that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family and Ukraine’s role in the 2016 election.

Democrats say the requests for politically motivated investigations are impeachable, but Republicans disagree.