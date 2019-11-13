Make a gift to PBS NewsHour
& NewsMatch will match it!

Support Intelligent, In-Depth, Trustworthy Journalism.

GIVE NOW

What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Impeachment Inquiries

November 13, 2019

Who is testifying today?

Bill Taylor

George Kent

Who is testifying next?

Nov 13

Bill Taylor

Nov 13

George Kent

Nov 15

Marie Yovanovitch

Learn more

Watch Live Live Chat Subscribe Impeachment 101
By —

Associated Press

WATCH: Nunes’ full questioning of Kent and Taylor on first day of Trump impeachment hearings

Politics

The top Republican on the House Intelligence Committee says President Donald Trump “would have a perfectly good reason for wanting to find out what happened” if there were indications that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 presidential election.

Rep. Devin Nunes questioned witnesses on Nov. 13 as part of the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. Watch in the player above.

California Rep. Devin Nunes is questioning State Department witnesses in the first public hearing in the Democrats’ impeachment probe.

National security officials have told Congress they don’t believe Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election.

READ MORE: Trump’s conversation with the Ukranian president, annotated

Democrats opened the investigation after a whistleblower complaint revealed that Trump had requested that Ukraine investigate political rival Joe Biden and his family and Ukraine’s role in the 2016 election.

Democrats say the requests for politically motivated investigations are impeachable, but Republicans disagree.

By —

Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Support PBS NewsHour:

NewsMatch

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Nov 13 WATCH LIVE: The Trump Impeachment Hearings – Day 1

  2. Read Sep 27 Who’s who in the Trump impeachment inquiry?

  3. Read Nov 13 WATCH: Rep. Jordan’s full questioning of Taylor on first day of Trump impeachment hearings

  4. Read Nov 13 WATCH: GOP counsel’s full questioning of Kent and Taylor

  5. Read Nov 13 How Trump is responding to the 1st public impeachment hearing

The Latest