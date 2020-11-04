WATCH: Sen. Joni Ernst gives victory speech in Iowa

Republican Sen. Joni Ernst has won a second term in Iowa, fending off a competitive challenge from Des Moines real estate developer Theresa Greenfield.

Ernst argued that she had been true to her deeply conservative beliefs as both a state legislator and U.S. senator while also trying to portray herself as a senator who crossed party lines on some issues. Ernst serves in Republican leadership and has been an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Greenfield often spoke of her childhood roots working in her family’s crop-dusting business and focused on core Democratic issues such as protecting Social Security, increasing job training and expanding health care options.

