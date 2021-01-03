2020 in review: Summing up an unimaginable year

Christopher Booker:

That was actually my very first time out reporting since the pandemic began. It was one of those moments that felt too big. It was clearly, there had something had changed and it felt very important that we needed to be there and bear witness and to present what the situation was like on the ground. It was surreal to come and see Mori Rothman and Sam Weber in person. I remember we walked into the corner of near Sam's apartment and I couldn't believe I was looking at them. I said, "This is so strange. Here you are in person."

And also what was fascinating was Sam and Mori both live in the city, whereas I live in the country and their pandemic experience was so different than mine because I had such a fear. I was really fearful to be near everyone, to be close to people, but they had been kind of maneuvering through this within the city in a way that was clearly different than my own, but speaking of the protests, we had seen images of violence and destruction throughout the country, but that's not what we saw.

We saw a very civil, socially distance, for all intents and purposes, protest, you know, at a moment when the country really was grappling with obviously the pandemic, but a reckoning of our, of racism and social injustice that we still don't necessarily understand. What will be the outcome of?