As protests continue, black women activists are leading again

Hari Sreenivasan:

The protests set off by the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minnesota, are being led by a new generation of young activists, many who also want to bring more attention to the stories of police violence against black women.

I spoke recently with Keisha Blain, an associate professor of history at the University of Pittsburgh and author of "Set The World On Fire: Black Nationalist Women and the Global Struggle for Freedom"

Dr. Blain, it seems as we have this national conversation that's been prompted in part by George Floyd's death, that there is something else that we're missing when it comes to an entire gender that's struggling with the same things.