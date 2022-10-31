Brazil’s former leftist leader ‘Lula’ defeats incumbent far-right President Bolsonaro

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Jane Ferguson
Jane Ferguson
Charles Lyons
Charles Lyons
Brazil will have a new president come January and he knows the job well. Former two-term President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva beat incumbent Jair Bolsonaro by two million votes in Sunday's closely-watched runoff election. Special correspondent Jane Ferguson reports with producer Charles Lyons. This story was produced in partnership with the Pulitzer Center.
Jane is a New York-based special correspondent for the NewsHour, reporting on and from across the Middle East, Africa and beyond. She was previously based in Beirut. Reporting highlights include the lead up to and aftermath of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan, front-line dispatches from the war against ISIS in Iraq, an up-close look at Houthi-controlled Yemen, and reports on the war and famine in South Sudan. Areas of particular interest are the ongoing cold war between Iran and Saudi Arabia in the Middle East, Islamist groups around the world, and US foreign policy.
