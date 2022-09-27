Universities, community colleges partner to help transfer students earn degrees

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Hari Sreenivasan
As four-year colleges and universities look for ways to boost enrollment and reach underrepresented students, a growing number are focused on community college transfer students. At some of the nation’s most selective colleges, transfer acceptance rates are now higher than first-year acceptance rates. Special correspondent Hari Sreenivasan reports for our series, "Rethinking College."
Hari Sreenivasan joined the PBS NewsHour in 2009. He is the Anchor of PBS NewsHour Weekend and a Senior Correspondent for the nightly program.
