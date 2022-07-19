‘Degrade and Destroy’ chronicles the U.S. war against ISIS

Amna Nawaz:

Well, five years ago this month, the Iraqis declared victory over the Islamic State, or ISIS, in the battle for the city of Mosul.

That marked a major turning point in the war against ISIS militants across the region. In the earlier American war in Iraq, the U.S. committed large numbers of ground forces and did the bulk of the fighting. But in the war against the Islamic State, Iraqi forces led the way, with the United States providing only limited military support and advising.

Nick Schifrin is back now with a conversation about a new book that looks at the U.S. role in battling extremism in Iraq.