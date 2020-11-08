Dems won the race but the GOP will control the presidency

Hari Sreenivasan:

President Trump says the fight over the election will go on, but by most measures — including the popular vote tally — Joe Biden is now president-elect.

But the shape of his victory and the political climate he'll face turned out to be different from what the polls and pundits predicted.

Here to put this into perspective is Special Correspondent Jeff Greenfield who joins us from Santa Barbara.

Jeff, let's hold ourselves accountable here, last week when we spoke, you said there's a decent chance that Joe Biden wins the popular vote, but struggles in the electoral count. What happened?