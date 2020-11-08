Dems won the race but the GOP will control the presidency

Jeff Greenfield:
Well, you're talking about the House of Representatives, we talked about a possible 10 seat gain for Democrats, they lost eight seats. They may lose more. Their margins are going to be, margins in the House, may be 10 or 15 votes and the state legislatures, the Democrats had a total failure there. So Republicans will be in charge of redistricting in Texas, Ohio, Florida, many other states. And that's going to be a problem for the Democrats to hold the House.
Having said all that Hari, not just Democrats, but I think for a lot of people, there's going to be quite a moment in January when the new President Biden goes before Congress and his first words will be, Madam Vice President, Madam Speaker. So even with the disappointment on the, on the congressional side, there's some cause for Democrats to be celebrating.
