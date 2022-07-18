Gun violence in America shows no sign of slowing after new spate of mass shootings

Amna Nawaz:

Let's return now to our top story, the continuing epidemic of shootings and gun-related deaths in America.

From Indiana to Texas to Florida and many other places, communities, families and individuals are coping today with the aftermath of violence that remains all too routine.

Gun violence in America shows no sign of slowing, as the nation faced another weekend of mass shootings. Sunday evening, at an Indianapolis mall, an alleged gunman identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Sapirman shot and killed three people and injured two more. Police say an armed civilian then shot and killed the gunman.