How prison has shaped one artist’s view on social distancing

Christopher Booker:

Like so many Americans, Mr. Wash is now stuck at home, living under California's "shelter in place" order.

Fulton Leroy Washington // Mr. Wash: This kind of reminds me of doing the time of being incarcerated, they call a lockdown. We go on lockdown. When you're on lockdown in prison, you can't shut your ears off. Here I hear things, cars going by, the sounds of the sirens, firetrucks. And it makes you wonder, is somebody hurt, somebody injured? Is that a fire truck? Is that an ambulance? Is that a police? In prison, you hear the guards running. And you wonder if it's a fight or a stabbing. You're just using your imagination to figure out what's really going on.