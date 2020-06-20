Trump holds rally amid pandemic and protests

Kendrick Marshall:

Yeah, it's an interesting dichotomy in all this, because during the early stages of the pandemic, when it was really an unknown virus to a lot of America, Mayor Bynum took the lead in the state in issuing shelter-in-place orders, stay at home orders, listening to the science, listening to health officials.

But this was the president of the United States comes and Donald Trump with coronavirus cases soaring the last two weeks and the alarm being sound by the health officials here, he has pretty much ignored all the warnings and has pretty much said this rally is going to go forward because the president is here.

Now, I know that any city that hosts the president is likely going to accept the invitation because he's the president, but we're in unique circumstances with coronavirus and its impact across the country, and especially now in Oklahoma, where cases have spurred to over 1800 within the last three weeks.

So the mayor of Tulsa, Mayor Bynum, has really put himself in a tremendously tough position so far.