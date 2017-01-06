203162 203124 203124 Can the seafood industry get Americans to eat local fish? Off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, there’s not much cod left, but there’s plenty of dogfish. It’s a creature most Americans have never heard of, much less consumed. Instead, Americans are eating exported tuna, salmon and shrimp, in a pattern that could wipe out the U.S. fishing industry. NPR News’ Allison Aubrey reports on a company that's promoting seafood caught at home. disabled 2365928113 q_EwFmNavpU 203147 203156 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-congress-certifies-election-donald-trump/ News Wrap: Congress certifies election of Donald Trump In our news wrap Friday, the election of Donald Trump was certified when Congress tallied the Electoral College votes. Vice President Biden presided as a number of House Democrats objected, but none had the support of a senator, which the rules require. Also, Mr. Trump disputed reports that U.S. taxpayers will pay for a wall on the Mexican border, insisting Mexico would reimburse the cost. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT5G-320x196.jpg 2365928120 oNdxldTA_P0 203145 203155 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/know-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/ What we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shooting At the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a gunman killed at least five people and wounded eight others Friday before police captured him. William Brangham speaks with Feature Story News’ Steve Mort, who was at the airport soon after the attack, about what he saw in the immediate aftermath and what we know about the suspect, widely reported to be named Esteban Santiago. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT8G-320x196.jpg 2365928097 s6T89l2RGyE 203047 203046 http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-top-u-s-intelligence-official-addresses-trump-criticism-russia-hacking/ News Wrap: Clapper addresses Trump criticism over Russia In our news wrap Thursday, the nation’s top intelligence official James Clapper told senators in a hearing he has “very high confidence” that Russia hacked Democratic Party computers in a bid to interfere with the U.S. election. Also, it was widely reported that former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is the president-elect’s choice to be the next director of National Intelligence. http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XNWT-320x196.jpg 2365927121 3RKh74ZwiJY