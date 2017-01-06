Can the seafood industry get Americans to eat local fish?
January 6, 2017 at 6:25 PM EST
203162203124203124Can the seafood industry get Americans to eat local fish?Off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, there’s not much cod left, but there’s plenty of dogfish. It’s a creature most Americans have never heard of, much less consumed. Instead, Americans are eating exported tuna, salmon and shrimp, in a pattern that could wipe out the U.S. fishing industry. NPR News’ Allison Aubrey reports on a company that's promoting seafood caught at home.2017-01-06 18:00:00disabled2365928113q_EwFmNavpU203147203156http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-congress-certifies-election-donald-trump/News Wrap: Congress certifies election of Donald TrumpIn our news wrap Friday, the election of Donald Trump was certified when Congress tallied the Electoral College votes. Vice President Biden presided as a number of House Democrats objected, but none had the support of a senator, which the rules require. Also, Mr. Trump disputed reports that U.S. taxpayers will pay for a wall on the Mexican border, insisting Mexico would reimburse the cost.2017-01-06 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT5G-320x196.jpg2365928120oNdxldTA_P0203145203155http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/know-fort-lauderdale-airport-shooting/What we know about the Fort Lauderdale airport shootingAt the Fort Lauderdale–Hollywood International Airport in Florida, a gunman killed at least five people and wounded eight others Friday before police captured him. William Brangham speaks with Feature Story News’ Steve Mort, who was at the airport soon after the attack, about what he saw in the immediate aftermath and what we know about the suspect, widely reported to be named Esteban Santiago.2017-01-06 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XT8G-320x196.jpg2365928097s6T89l2RGyE203047203046http://www.pbs.org/newshour/bb/news-wrap-top-u-s-intelligence-official-addresses-trump-criticism-russia-hacking/News Wrap: Clapper addresses Trump criticism over RussiaIn our news wrap Thursday, the nation’s top intelligence official James Clapper told senators in a hearing he has “very high confidence” that Russia hacked Democratic Party computers in a bid to interfere with the U.S. election. Also, it was widely reported that former Indiana Sen. Dan Coats is the president-elect’s choice to be the next director of National Intelligence.2017-01-05 18:00:00http://newshour-tc.pbs.org/newshour/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/RTX2XNWT-320x196.jpg23659271213RKh74ZwiJY
Off the coast of Cape Cod, Massachusetts, there’s not much cod left, but there’s plenty of dogfish. It’s a creature most Americans have never heard of, much less consumed. Instead, Americans are eating exported tuna, salmon and shrimp, in a pattern that could wipe out the U.S. fishing industry. NPR News’ Allison Aubrey reports on a company that's promoting seafood caught at home.