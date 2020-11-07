‘More lawsuits are coming:’ Trump’s lawyers layout plans as AP calls race for Biden

Dan Bush:
That is the critical question, Hari.
Under Pennsylvania law, the secretary of state is required to order a recount if the margin is within 0.5 percent, half of one percent. As of today, Joe Biden was up by roughly 30,000 votes — that number may have already gone up since the last time that we looked at it closely. That is because as more mail-in and absentee ballots are counted, those are breaking at up to 75 percent in Joe Biden's favor.
Right now, he's roughly on that bubble of what would be a 0.5 percent margin. But again, as these numbers come in, he's going to go up, the expectation is he will exceed and that the margin will not be within the amount that Pennsylvania would have to proceed with a recount.
Rudy Giuliani was asked about a possibility of a recount today. He just said, stand by, more lawsuits are coming. So we are following these final numbers very closely for that very reason.
