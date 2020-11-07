‘More lawsuits are coming:’ Trump’s lawyers layout plans as AP calls race for Biden

Dan Bush:

Hari, it was a little bit of a chaotic scene here.

The Trump campaign scheduled a press conference just around the time the Associated Press first called Pennsylvania for Joe Biden, which put him over the 270 threshold for victory. Then they called the entire race for Joe Biden. Shortly after that, Rudy Giuliani, a close associate of President Trump's, as well as Corey Lewandowski and some others came out here and Rudy Giuliani ran through a litany of claims or allegations around what he is claiming or is suspicious activity related to the election.

Rudy Giuliani said that this is outrageous. He said that mail-in ballots were "highly suspicious." He said that no Republican got a chance to inspect ballots — that is not true. He said that there was zero security around this vote counting process — that is not true as well as for that security as well as the rest of the press did with our own eyes when we took tours of the facilities where they're counting these ballots.

I should also note as well, there is no widespread evidence of voter fraud, either here in Pennsylvania or anywhere else in the country. But even after the election was called, there was Rudy Giuliani making that legal argument. The Trump campaign has already filed several suits around the country. Rudy Giuliani said more are coming, so you can see the Trump campaign digging in its heels here for what they think could be a long legal fight.