Watch new U.S. poet laureate Tracy K. Smith read two of her poems

Tracy K. Smith, the nation’s newest poet laureate, says writing is not just about expressing emotion but also about the choices you make when putting words on the page.

The 45-year-old Princeton University professor, who was born in Falmouth, Massachusetts, was appointed as the U.S. poet laureate on Wednesday. The Library of Congress says the duties of a poet laureate are to “raise the national consciousness to a greater appreciation of the reading and writing of poetry,” but beyond that, how they do it is up to them.

“I think the responsibility really is to just help raise the awareness of poetry and its value in our culture,” Smith told NPR. “To me that means talking to people — getting off the usual path of literary festivals and university reading series and talking to people who might not even yet be readers of poetry.”

Smith’s fourth book of poetry, “Wade in the Water,” will be published in 2018. In an interview with PBS NewsHour’s Jeff Brown, Smith read two of her poems: “I will tell you the truth about this, I will tell you all about it” and “Wade in the Water.”

Watch Smith read both poems below.

I will tell you the truth about this, I will tell you all about it

Excellent sir, my son went in the 54th regiment

Sir, my husband who is in Company K, 22nd regiment, U.S. colored troops

And now in the Macon Hospital at Portsmouth with a wound in his arm

Has not received any pay since last May

And then only $13.

Sir, we the members of Company D, of the 55th Massachusetts volunteers

Call the attention of your excellency to our case.

For instant, look and see that we never was freed yet.

Run right out of slavery in to soldiery and we hadn’t nothing at all.

And our wives and mothers, most all of them is a perishing all about.

And we all are perishing ourself.

I am willing to be a soldier and serve my time faithful like a man.

But I think it is hard to be put off in such doggish manner as that.

Will you see that the colored men fighting now are fairly treated?

You ought to do this and do it at once.

Not let the thing run along. Need it quickly and manfully.

We poor oppressed ones appeal to you and ask fair play.

So please, if you can do any good for us, do it in the name of God.

Excuse my boldness, but please, your reply will settle the matter

And will be appreciated by a colored man

And who is willing to sacrifice his son in the cause of freedom and humanity.

I have nothing more to say.

Hoping that you will lend a listening ear.

To a humble soldier.

I will close, your for Christ’s sake.

I shall have to send this without a stamp.

For I h’ain’t money enough to buy a stamp.

This poem was included in “Lines in Long Array: A Civil War Commemoration, Poems and Photographs, Past and Present,” released in 2013.

Wade in the Water

One of the women greeted me.

I love you, she said.

She didn’t Know me,

but I believed her,

And a terrible new ache

Rolled over in my chest,

Like in a room where the drapes

Have been swept back.

I love you,

I love you, as she continued

Down the hall past other strangers,

Each feeling pierced suddenly

By pillars of heavy light.

I love you, throughout

The performance, in every

Handclap, every stomp.

I love you in the rusted iron

Chains someone was made

To drag until love let them be

Unclasped and left empty

In the center of the ring.

I love you in the water

Where they pretended to wade,

Singing that old blood-deep song

That dragged us to those banks

And cast us in. I love you,

The angles of it scraping at

Each throat, shouldering past

The swirling dust motes

In those beams of light

That whatever we now knew

We could let ourselves feel, knew

To climb. O Woods—O

Dogs—O Tree—O Gun—

O Girl, run—O

Miraculous Many Gone—

O Lord—O Lord—O

Lord—Is this love the

trouble you promised?

Videos by Andrew Bossone and Matthew Ehrichs of the PBS NewsHour.