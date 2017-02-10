Here’s what the Mexico border wall looks like now

The border between the United States and Mexico has a series of fences and walls, sensors and surveillance cameras, meant to stymie illegal crossings. President Donald Trump has said he will strengthen that security.

Big day planned on NATIONAL SECURITY tomorrow. Among many other things, we will build the wall! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

On Jan. 25, he signed an executive order calling for the “immediate construction of a physical wall on the southern border” and 5,000 more border patrol agents, among other measures.

Congress still needs to authorize the funds.

Some numbers you should know:

1,900 miles: The length of the border between the United States and Mexico, spanning California, Arizona, New Mexico and Texas

650 miles: The length of the barrier that already exists. It was constructed under the 2006 Secure Fence Act signed by President George W. Bush.

1,000 miles: The length that President Trump has said he wants his wall to be. It’s not clear whether it would be an all new wall or replace some of the existing sections. The rest of the span has natural obstacles such as rivers and cliffs.

$12 billion to $15 billion: Cost to build the wall, according to Republican congressional leaders. President Trump has said Mexico will pay for the wall, but Mexico’s President Enrique Peña Nieto said the country wouldn’t pay and canceled his meeting with the president. Reuters, citing an internal document from the Department of Homeland Security, reported Friday that the cost would be closer to $21.6 billion.

What’s the barrier like now? Here’s a look.