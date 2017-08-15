World

In Sierra Leone, hundreds killed by flooding, mudslides

BY  
Residents survey the damages from a mudslide in the mountain town of Regent, Sierra Leone, on Aug. 14. Photo by Ernest Henry/Reuters

Many remained buried in their homes Tuesday after a massive rain-induced landslide tore through a town near Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown. At least 300 people were killed and 600 missing from the flooding and mudslides, according to the Red Cross.

In addition, at least 6,000 people were made homeless from the onslaught.

“We are also fearful of outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and typhoid,” from the flood waters, Sierra Red Cross Society spokesman Abu Bakarr Tarawallie told Reuters.

Map of Aug. 14 mudslide in Sierra Leone by Reuters

“It is a tragedy for every Sierra Leonean because the people who have perished in this disaster are our compatriots. Every single family, every single ethnic group, every single region is either directly or indirectly affected by this disaster,” he said.

Residents save belongings in the floodwaters in Regent. Photo by Ernest Henry/Reuters

Rescue workers search for survivors in Regent. Photo by Ernest Henry/Reuters

About 600 people are missing in the flooded region of Sierra Leone. Photo from Red Cross/Handout via Reuters

  • Larisa Epatko
    Larisa Epatko produces multimedia web features and broadcast reports with a focus on foreign affairs for the PBS NewsHour.
