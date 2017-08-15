In Sierra Leone, hundreds killed by flooding, mudslides

Many remained buried in their homes Tuesday after a massive rain-induced landslide tore through a town near Sierra Leone’s capital Freetown. At least 300 people were killed and 600 missing from the flooding and mudslides, according to the Red Cross.

In addition, at least 6,000 people were made homeless from the onslaught.

“We are also fearful of outbreaks of diseases such as cholera and typhoid,” from the flood waters, Sierra Red Cross Society spokesman Abu Bakarr Tarawallie told Reuters.

Sierra Leone’s President Ernest Bai Koroma said the government and aid groups had set up an emergency response center to coordinate the disaster response.

“It is a tragedy for every Sierra Leonean because the people who have perished in this disaster are our compatriots. Every single family, every single ethnic group, every single region is either directly or indirectly affected by this disaster,” he said.