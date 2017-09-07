PHOTOS: What Hurricane Irma left behind in the Caribbean

Hurricane Irma destroyed homes and upended cars in the Caribbean this week on its relentless northwestern journey. It is expected to crash ashore in Florida early Sunday.

Florida Gov. Rick Scott warned residents to obey evacuation orders. “Do not try to ride out this storm,” he said at a briefing on Thursday. “We can’t save you once the storm hits.” Residents filled sandbags and boarded up windows in preparation.

The Category 5 storm has killed three people on Anguilla island, Barbuda and the Dutch side of St. Martin. Four people were confirmed dead on the French side of St. Martin, reported the Associated Press.

In Barbuda, the hurricane destroyed 90 percent of its structures, said Prime Minister Gaston Browne. “This is like having a bomb literally thrown on a city,” he said.