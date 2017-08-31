PHOTOS: Remembering Princess Diana’s life 20 years after her death

Known as the “people’s princess,” Diana Spencer seemed relatable because of her open affection toward her boys in an otherwise buttoned-up royal family. She gained admiration for her hands’ on approach to people in need and her dedication to global causes.

The princess of Wales would have turned 56 this year had she not died in a car collision on Aug. 31, 1997. This year marks the 20th anniversary of her death. Tributes included a garden dedicated in her name, poems, and a meeting held by Princes William and Harry with some of her favorite charities.

The fairy tale union of Princess Diana and Prince Charles ended in divorce on Aug. 28, 1996.

Princess Diana used her position and media scrutiny to draw attention to those who were suffering.