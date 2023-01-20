Biden’s first 2 years in office, by the numbers

President Joe Biden notches two years in office on Friday. That represents 730 days since his inauguration and a whole lot of other numbers as well.

The story of the first half of Biden’s term — at least by the numbers — is a mixed bag. It includes a long-sought $1 trillion infrastructure bill and the unwelcome milestone of historic inflation.

There’s been a more than massive swath of COVID-19 vaccinations, but also nearly 680,000 more people killed by the disease. Biden has visited three dozen states and spent all or part of nearly 200 days of his presidency in his home state of Delaware.

Here’s a look at some revealing data points at the two-year mark for the 46th president:

6.5 percent

Annual inflation remains stubbornly high but is slowly falling after reaching a four-decade high of 9.1% in June.

10.46 million

The latest Labor Department figures show more than 10 million job vacancies in the U.S., nearly 1.8 jobs for every unemployed person, down from a peak of 2 but still historically very high.

$31.38 trillion

The federal debt stood at $27.6 trillion when Biden took office.

$24.2 billion

The amount of U.S. security assistance committed to Ukraine since the Russian invasion nearly 11 months ago.

38

The number of High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, known as HIMARS, that the administration has committed to send to Ukraine. The mobile, advanced rocket systems have been a gamechanger for Ukrainian forces, allowing them to fire at Russian targets from dozens of miles away and quickly drive away before Russian artillery can target their position.

2.38 million

For the 12 months ending Sept. 30, 2022, U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported it stopped migrants at the U.S. border nearly 2.4 million times, a record surge driven by sharp increases in Venezuelans, Cubans and Nicaraguans making the trek. The previous yearly high was in 2021, when CBP stopped migrants at the border 1.66 million times.

97

Biden won Senate confirmation for 97 of his picks to the federal bench, including Supreme Court Justice Kentanji Brown Jackson, during the first two years of his presidency. Biden has outpaced his two immediate predecessors.

89

The president has granted nine pardons and 80 commutations, far more than any of his recent predecessors at this point in their presidencies.Donald Trump had granted 11 at this point, and George W. Bush seven. Barack Obama didn’t take any clemency action in his first two years.

$3.36

The average price per gallon that American motorists are paying at the pump has fallen since peaking at $5.02 per gallon in June. Motorists were paying a $2.39 per gallon average the week Biden took office.

660 million

The number of COVID-19 vaccines administered to Americans under Biden. Twenty million had received the jab before Biden took office. The vaccine was not approved until late in Donald Trump’s presidency.

15.9 percent

The percentage of Americans ages 5 and older who have an updated bivalent vaccine.

679,399

The recorded death toll from the coronavirus pandemic during Biden’s term. The worst pandemic in more than a century had already taken 415,750 lives by Biden’s inauguration.

36

Biden has spread his travel across the country to promote his agenda, but still needs to cross off Arkansas, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Mississippi, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, Vermont, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

197

There’s no place like home. The president spent all or part of 197 days in his home state of Delaware, traveling most weekends to either his home near Wilmington or his vacation home at Rehoboth Beach, according to an AP tally. Beyond the weekend trips, he’s also popped in for quick trips for funerals, policy events and to cast his ballot in a Democratic primary.

6

Biden has spoken with Chinese President Xi Jinping a half-dozen times since the start of his term. All but one of those were phone or video calls. They met in person on the sidelines of a summit in Indonesia in November.

22

The minimum number of times that Biden has publicly lapsed into a nostalgic recollection of an intimate conversation he had with Xi during a visit to China when Biden was vice president. Biden said Xi asked him to define America and he responded with one word: Possibilities. Biden even managed to squeeze in the anecdote during a celebration this week for the 2022 NBA champion Golden State Warriors.

21

Biden held fewer solo or joint news conferences than his three most recent predecessors at the same point in their presidencies.

$1 trillion

The amount allocated for roads, bridges, ports and more in Biden’s bipartisan infrastructure legislation, arguably the most significant legislative achievement of his first two years in office.

$40 billion

The amount in the infrastructure bill dedicated to repair and rebuild the nation’s bridges, the single largest dedicated investment in bridges since the construction of the Eisenhower-era interstate highway system.

43,000

The number of bridges in the U.S. rated as poor and needing repair, according to the White House.

1

The president’s lone state dinner to date honored French President Emmanuel Macron. Biden held back on some of the the traditional pomp — and partying — at the White House in the early going of his presidency because of COVID-19 concerns.

0

Not one of Biden’s original Cabinet appointees has left the administration.