Mass shootings devastate El Paso and Dayton. Here’s what we know.

In El Paso, Texas, a gunman with a rifle on Saturday morning killed at least 20 people and injured more than two dozen others. The shooting took place at a packed El Paso Walmart and shopping center as many families were shopping for school supplies.

Less than 13 hours later in Dayton, Ohio, another gunman took the lives of at least 9 people. The shooting, which lasted one minute, officials said, occurred in the downtown nightlife district, and injured another 27 people.

Here’s the latest on what we know of the two massacres.

The motives

The El Paso shooting is being investigated as a case of domestic terrorism, the U.S. Attorney for the West District of Texas confirmed on Twitter.

As I just said at the press conference, we’re treating El Paso as a domestic terrorism case. And we’re going to do what we do to terrorists in this country—deliver swift and certain justice. #ElPasoStrong #USA https://t.co/dYhHXKrh9v — US Attorney John Bash (@USAttyBash) August 4, 2019

Authorities on Saturday indicated they were looking into the shooting as a hate crime, referencing a racist, anti-immigrant document posted online shortly before the attack. On Sunday, officials said they would seek the death penalty.

Motive for the Dayton shooting is unclear.

The gunmen

One man in custody in El Paso is believed to be the sole perpetrator, officials there said. The gunman has been identified by the Associated Press as Patrick Crusius, 21, of Allen, Texas, about 9 hours by car from El Paso.

The Ohio gunman was killed by police in a confrontation one minute after the shooting beganstarted. On Sunday afternoon, the shooter was identified as 24-year-old Conner Betts.

#OregonDistrict #update The shooter is identified as Conner Betts, 24.

There are erroneous photos and facebook pages that are being posted and broadcast by some media outlets. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

The victims

In El Paso, Jordan Anchondo, 25, was killed protecting her 2-month-old son, her sister Leta Jamrowski said. Anchondo, a mother of three, had been shopping for back-to-school supplies at Walmart when she was shot.

Mexican officials said three Mexican nationals were killed and another six were injured in the shooting.

The City of Dayton released the names of the nine people killed. They are:

Lois L. Oglesby, 27

Megan K. Betts, 22, the suspect’s sister

Saeed Saleh, 38

Derrick R. Fudge, 57

Logan M. Turner, 30

Nicholas P. Cumer, 25

Thomas J. McNichols, 25

Beatrice N. Warren-Curtis, 36

Monica E. Brickhouse, 39

Memorials

A vigil is planned at 8 p.m. in Dayton’s Oregon District, the site of the shooting.

#OregonDistrict #update: There will be a vigil tonight at 8pm in the Oregon District to remember the victims of this tragic shooting. — Dayton Police Dept. (@DaytonPolice) August 4, 2019

This is a developing story. We will update as more information becomes available.

