A conversation with coronavirus survivors

The coronavirus has killed nearly 200,000 Americans and infected more than 6.5 million. But there are also more than 2.5 million people who have survived after contracting the virus. As researchers learn more about COVID-19, it has become clear that it affects people in very different ways — and that many questions remain about the long-term impacts on people’s health. In this episode of America Interrupted, PBS NewsHour correspondent Stephanie Sy talks to three COVID-19 survivors about their varying experiences with the virus, what got them through the hardest moments and what they hope others can take away from their story.

