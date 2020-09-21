Share this episode

View all episodes

A conversation with coronavirus survivors

Health

The coronavirus has killed nearly 200,000 Americans and infected more than 6.5 million. But there are also more than 2.5 million people who have survived after contracting the virus. As researchers learn more about COVID-19, it has become clear that it affects people in very different ways — and that many questions remain about the long-term impacts on people’s health. In this episode of America Interrupted, PBS NewsHour correspondent Stephanie Sy talks to three COVID-19 survivors about their varying experiences with the virus, what got them through the hardest moments and what they hope others can take away from their story.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders

Share this episode

Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

By —

Rachel Wellford

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

By —

Emily Carpeaux

America, Interrupted Episodes

View all episodes
Stephanie Sy
By —

Stephanie Sy

Stephanie Sy is a PBS NewsHour correspondent and serves as anchor of PBS NewsHour West. Throughout her career, she served in anchor and correspondent capacities for ABC News, Al Jazeera America, CBSN, CNN International, and PBS NewsHour Weekend. Prior to joining NewsHour, she was with Yahoo News where she anchored coverage of the 2018 Midterm Elections and reported from Donald Trump’s victory party on Election Day 2016.

By —

Rachel Wellford

By —

Vika Aronson

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry
By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Producer, Field Segments

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: