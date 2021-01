This week on America, Interrupted, we’re bringing you our special report, “American Reckoning,” where we explore what drove the Jan. 6 attack on the nation’s capital, the failures to heed warnings about growing anti-government and white nationalist extremism, the role of misinformation and disinformation online, and where we as a country go from here.

You can also watch the special here.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders