Why police unions are so powerful – and what that means for reform

Police unions are under the microscope like never before. Though police unions play a critical role in protecting officers rights, experts say they can also block reform and prevent officers from being held accountable in cases of misconduct. In this episode, Amna Nawaz explores how police unions became so powerful and what unions do for officers, good and bad, especially when things go wrong. Plus, Mike Williams, the president of the Memphis Police Association, talks about what he would and would not like to see change as calls for reform continue.

