Share this episode

View all episodes

Why police unions are so powerful – and what that means for reform

Nation

Police unions are under the microscope like never before. Though police unions play a critical role in protecting officers rights, experts say they can also block reform and prevent officers from being held accountable in cases of misconduct. In this episode, Amna Nawaz explores how police unions became so powerful and what unions do for officers, good and bad, especially when things go wrong. Plus, Mike Williams, the president of the Memphis Police Association, talks about what he would and would not like to see change as calls for reform continue.

PBS NewsHour is supported by https://www.pbs.org/newshour/about/funders

Share this episode

Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

By —

Vika Aronson

By —

Emily Carpeaux

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

America, Interrupted Episodes

View all episodes
Amna Nawaz
By —

Amna Nawaz

Amna Nawaz joined PBS NewsHour in April 2018 and serves as senior national correspondent and primary substitute anchor.

Sam Lane
By —

Sam Lane

Sam Lane is reporter/producer in PBS NewsHour's segment unit.

@lanesam
Mike Fritz
By —

Mike Fritz

Mike Fritz is a video journalist and producer for the PBS NewsHour.

By —

Vika Aronson

By —

Emily Carpeaux

Senior Coordinating Producer, News Gathering & Production

Erica R. Hendry
By —

Erica R. Hendry

Erica R. Hendry is the managing editor for digital at PBS NewsHour.

@ericarhendry

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch

Additional Support Provided By: